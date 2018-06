A woman holds a banner reading 'This is not a moment, it's a movement,' during a rally at the Santa Sabina church in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood of Chicago, Illinois, USA, 15 June 2018. Student survivors of a February shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students at Parkland (Florida) led a march on 15 June in Chicago (Illinois) to encourage voter registration and call for greater gun control in the United States. EPA-EFE/Kristen Bernardi

Survivors of a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, led a march and rally in Chicago aimed at promoting greater gun control and encouraging United States citizens to register to vote.

Among those taking part in Friday's demonstration were Emma Gonzalez and Cameron Kasky, two students at that South Florida high school who have become the faces of a youth movement for greater gun control.