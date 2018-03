Two young tourists have fun in the high water on St. Mark's square (piazza San Marco) in Venice, northern Italy, early Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/ANDREA MEROLA

A man shovels snow from the pavement in Nagykanizsa, 210 kms southwest of Budapest, Hungary, 19 March 2018. EPA/GYORGY VARGA

The snow drifts on the road near Ujkowice, south east Poland, 19 March 2018. EPA-EFE/DAREK DELMANOWICZ

Houses packed into ice by the coast at Faxe Bay, South of Copenhagen, Denmark, Mar. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADS CLAUS RASMUSSEN

A house in Denmark was wrapped entirely in ice on Monday as cold weather continued to grip much of Europe, as seen in epa images.

Temperatures of around 3 C (37 F) were forecast around the capital Copenhagen, about 70 kilometers (43 miles) north of Faxe _ the location of the house _ according to the Danish Meteorological Institute.