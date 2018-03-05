The walkway at the historic Castillo San Felipe del Morro citadel is being closed, as is the semicircular platform where cannons were placed on the fortress walls of this Old San Juan bastion, because of towering waves more than 30 feet (9 meters) high hitting the north coast of Puerto Rico.

Yesterday the Paseo del Morro walkway was closed, including the San Juan Gate dating back to 1635, and the cannon platform on the Castillo San Felipe del Morro walls won't open today, both because of the sea surge, the superintendent of Caribbean parks, Randolph Lavasseur, said in a press release.