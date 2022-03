Patients wait to receive medical attention at the General Hospital, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, 17 march 2022. EPA-EFE/Johnson Sabin

Mountains of rubbish, and children and other patients waiting for essential health care is the reality at Haiti’s largest hospital due to a support staff strike.

This situation at the State University of Haiti Hospital, most frequented by the poor population, comes amid inflation and a rise in kidnappings and insecurity in the country, with several doctors killed or kidnapped.