Photo taken July 14, 2019 (Made available Aug. 7, 2019), inside the Psychiatric Hospital in Caracas, which - like Venezuela as a whole - is going through a profound crisis and is unable to properly care for its patients and provide adequate working conditions or pay for its staff. EFE-EPA/ Rayner Peña R./Attention Editors: This image is part of a 16-photo photoessay

In a dark room in Venezuela's most important psychological hospital, two elderly women lie on folding cots on worn mattresses amid tangled sheets that seem to be part of their bodies.

Their names are not posted at the head of the cots because it could have been other patients who occupied the beds the previous night at the Psychiatric Hospital in Caracas, an institution founded 126 years ago but which is going through very hard times.