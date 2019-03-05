A file picture shows Patricia Clarkson at the premiere of 'The Bookshop' during the 68th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/HAYOUNG JEON

Actors get better as they get older and that should translate into more work and more roles, says American actress Patricia Clarkson, who received the Precious Gem award on Monday at the Miami International Film Festival (MIFF) for a television and film career spanning more than 30 years.

In a wide-ranging interview with EFE in which she spoke about women's role in politics and public offices, women's rights in the film industry, Clarkson, a daughter of a politician mother, also said she wasn't prepared as yet to get involved in politics.