Filmmaker and scriptwriter Paul Schrader on Saturday received the Golden Lion for lifetime achievement at the Venice International Film Festival for a career that is the “best possible example for young filmmakers” in the words of Martin Scorsese.

Scorsese participated in the ceremony at the Palazzo del Cinema de la Mostra through a video, in which he talked of the contribution of the extraordinary artist and his friend.