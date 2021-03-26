A handout picture provided by Sony Music Mexico showing Monterrey singer-songwriter Caztro (L) and Mexican actress Paulina Goto (R) in Mexico City, Mexico, on 25 March 2021. EFE-EPA/ Sony Music Mexico / EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO SALES/ ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE ACCOMPANYING NEWS (MANDATORY CREDIT )

In the most recent musical project by Monterrey singer-songwriter Caztro, Paulina Goto is the face of heartbreak and indifference. The Mexican singer selected the actress as the star of the love story he tells in his songs and together they now have turned out "Quedito."