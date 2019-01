Spanish designer Deborah Lopez (R) cuts a lock of hair off a visitor inside an art installation made of human hair, titled 'Folicule: A Toxi-Cartographic proposal for Bangkok,' at the Bangkok Design Week 2019, Jan.29, 2019. EPA-EFE/DIEGO AZUBEL

A pavilion made up of screen doors clad in human hair at an art exhibition in Bangkok is attracting crowds where visitors go in and cut a small lock of their hair for toxicology data of the city.

The pavilion at the Bangkok Design Week 2019, which began on Jan.26 and runs until Feb.3, has been set up by two designers - Deborah Lopez of Spain and Hadin Charbel from the United States.