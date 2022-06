A diver places an sign in the uderwater city of Pavlopetri in Greece's Peloponnese peninsula, 1 June 2022. EFE/Greek Ministry of Culture ONLY EDITORIAL USE/MANDATORY CREDIT

The oldest underwater city of Pavlopetri, which sits just three meters deep a few meters from the shore of Greece’s Peloponnese peninsula, is a hidden metropolis that is beginning to gain popularity among travelers keen to learn more about the prehistoric settlement.