Photograph taken on April 15, 2019. It shows the Campo Morado village, in the municipality of Tlacotepec, state of Guerrero, Mexico. EFE / Francisca Meza

Peasants in the southern Mexican state of Guerrero who have long subsisted by growing opium poppies want to get out of the illicit trade because it's no longer profitable.

Growers told EFE that in the last two years the going price of a kilo (2.2 lbs) of opium gum - the raw material of heroin - has fallen from 20,000 pesos ($1,059) to 5,000 pesos ($265), which is barely enough to cover their costs.