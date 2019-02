Antonio Banderas arrives for the 76th annual Golden Globe Awards ceremony at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, California, USA, Jan.6, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MIKE NELSON

epa06576005 Penelope Cruz (L) receives the Honory Lifetime Achievement award from Pedro Almodovar during the 43rd annual Cesar awards ceremony held at the Salle Pleyel concert hall in Paris, France, 02 March 2018. EPA-EFE/YOAN VALAT

Spanish moviemaker Pedro Almodóvar's latest feature film will be the last in an unplanned trilogy of movies with lead male roles which draw from biographical elements of the well-known director and screenwriter's life, the production company said in a statement.

"Dolor y Gloria" (Pain and Glory) is the final addition to an unintentional trilogy of movies that also include "Law of Desire" (1987) and "Bad Education" (2004).