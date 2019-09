Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar poses for a photograph during an interview at a hotel in New York, New York, USA, 27 September 2019. EFE/EPA/ALBA VIGARAY

Pedro Almodóvar: We are well-positioned to win an Oscar

Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar has said his latest work Pain and Glory is “well-positioned” to win an Oscar.

“I think that we are well-positioned. I don’t want to forecast the future because reality can be upsetting later on,” he said in an interview with Efe at the New York Film Festival.