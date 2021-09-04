Spanish actors Penelope Cruz (L) and Antonio Banderas pose at a photocall for 'Competencia Oficial' during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival,in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2021. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

(L-R) Argentinian filmmaker Mariano Cohn, Spanish actor Antonio Banderas, Spanish actress Penelope Cruz, Argentinian actor Oscar Martinez and Argentinian filmmaker Gaston Duprat pose at a photocall for 'Competencia Oficial' (Official Competition) during the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 04 September 2021. EFE/EPA/CLAUDIO ONORATI

Penélope Cruz on her latest comedy role: My character has no filter

Penélope Cruz changes things up with her portrayal of a rather unorthodox movie director in the new comedy Competencia Oficial, which entered the Venice Film Festival competition Saturday.