Spanish actress Penelope Cruz signs autographs for fans at the premiere of 'Wasp Network' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, Sept. 1, 2019. EFE-EPA/ETTORE FERRARI

Penelope Cruz on Sunday grabbed the spotlight on the red carpet of the 76th Venice International Film Festival ahead of the premiere of "Wasp Network," the Cuban spy thriller with which Oliver Assayas hopes to win the Golden Lion.

The Spanish actress arrived alongside Assayas dressed in a stunning white dress with feathers and encrusted gems finished with a voluminous skirt with gauze flounces. EFE-EPA