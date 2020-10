A handout and undated photo provided by the Galapagos National Park shows a cormorant in one of the Galapagos Island, Ecuador (issued 23 October). EFE/ Galapagos National Park HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout and undated photo provided by the Galapagos National Park shows penguins in one of the Galapagos Island, Ecuador (issued 23 October). EFE/ Galapagos National Park HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout and undated photo provided by the Galapagos National Park shows a penguin in one of the Galapagos Island, Ecuador (issued 23 October). EFE/ Galapagos National Park HANDOUT/EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The populations of penguins and flightless cormorants of the Galapagos Islands have reached a record high, according to a census released Friday by the authorities of the Ecuadorian archipelago designated a World Heritage Site.

The announcement was made by the Galapagos National Park, an entity of the Ministry of the Environment of Ecuador in charge of protecting the rich biodiversity of this insular region of the southeast Pacific. EFE-EPA