Young Mexicans collect thorns of cactus (Cactaceae) or mezquites (Prosopis glandulosa) as preparatives for the Engrillados Procession, at the mountains of Atlixco village, Mexico, 14 April 2019 (issued 16 April 2019). EPA- EFE/Hilda Rios

The penitents of this town in central Mexico are preparing for one of the country's most representative Stations of the Cross (Via Crucis) processions, the painful Prisoners Parade, which during Holy Week each year attracts thousands of visitors.

Around midday on Good Friday, 40 penitents will turn out on the main streets of Atlixco, 150 km (93 miles) southeast of Mexico City, to walk half-naked, barefoot, with their faces covered and thorns piercing their skin, dragging heavy chains that can weigh up to 80 kgs (176 lbs).