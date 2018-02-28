Parishioners with the Sanctuary Church hold onto their AR-15s, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages, at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto his gun, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Parishioners with the Sanctuary Church hold onto their AR-15s, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto her AR-15, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Parishioners with the Sanctuary Church inspect an AR-15, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church holds onto his handgun, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Parishioners with the Sanctuary Church hold onto their AR-15s, which churchgoers were encouraged to bring to a blessing ceremony to rededicate their marriages, at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Rev. Hyung Jin Moon (R) of the Sanctuary Church takes a gold AR-15 from his wife, Rev. Yeon Ah Lee Moon (L), during a ceremony to rededicate marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church wears a crown of bullets during a blessing ceremony to rededicate marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A parishioner with the Sanctuary Church wears bullets on his forehead during a blessing ceremony to rededicate marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Rev. Hyung Jin Moon (L), and his wife Rev. Yeon Ah Lee Moon (R) of the Sanctuary Church participate in a ceremony to rededicate marriages at the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary in Newfoundland, Pennsylvania, USA, Feb. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

A controversial church in Pennsylvania held a blessing ceremony on Wednesday for hundreds of couples wearing crowns made of bullets and carrying AR-15-style assault rifles.

Before dozens of reporters and amid a heavy police presence, between 200 and 300 people, the majority of them Koreans or descendants of Koreans, took part in a ceremony organized by the World Peace and Unification Sanctuary that was performed in English and Korean, as witnessed by an epa photographer on the scene on Wednesday.