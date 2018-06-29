As the mercury crept up towards the 30 C (86 F) mark across the country, a beach in the French Riviera started to fill up with bathers on Friday, an epa-efe photojournalist reported. But with a particularly hot weekend on the horizon, the beach in Antibes would surely become an even more popular destination in the coming days. "Temperatures, already raised this week across the country, are going to climb further this weekend," France's national meteorological service Météo-France warned. The heat was expected to peak on Sunday, according to the forecaster. Temperatures of between 30-38 C were forecast across much of the Mediterranean country, though the northern and southern coasts would offer cooler climes.