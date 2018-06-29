As the mercury crept up towards the 30 C (86 F) mark across the country, a beach in the French Riviera started to fill up with bathers on Friday, an epa-efe photojournalist reported. But with a particularly hot weekend on the horizon, the beach in Antibes would surely become an even more popular destination in the coming days. "Temperatures, already raised this week across the country, are going to climb further this weekend," France's national meteorological service Météo-France warned. The heat was expected to peak on Sunday, according to the forecaster. Temperatures of between 30-38 C were forecast across much of the Mediterranean country, though the northern and southern coasts would offer cooler climes.
People head to the beach as temperatures in parts of France to hit 38 C
People enjoy the sun and the sea on a beach in Antibes, southern France, 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
People enjoy the sun and the sea on a beach in Antibes, southern France, 29 June 2018. Temperatures reached up to 28 Celcius degrees in Antibes. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER
People enjoy the sun and the sea on a beach in Antibes, southern France, 29 June 2018. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER