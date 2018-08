Victoria de Durango provided this photo of staff at a hospital in the northern Mexican city poised to receive people injured in a plane crash on Tuesday, July 31. EFE-EPA/Victoria de Durango

Victoria de Durango newspaper provided this photo of people hurt in the crash of an Aeromexico jet arriving at a hospital on Tuesday, July 31. EFE-EPA/ Victoria de Durango

The condition of the 18 people who remain hospitalized following the crash of an Aeromexico jet near the northern city of Durango is improving, Durango state Gov. Jose Rosas Aispuro said Wednesday.

The most serious case is that of a girl with first- and second-degree burns, while the pilot is listed as stable after undergoing surgery Tuesday night.