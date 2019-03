Venezuelans on March 6, 2019, make their way across the Colombia-Venezuela border via a "trocha," an illegal trail normally used by smugglers and drug traffickers. EPA-EFE/Schneyder Mendoza

Venezuelans on March 6, 2019, make their way across the Colombia-Venezuela border via a "trocha," an illegal trail normally used by smugglers and drug traffickers. EPA-EFE/Schneyder Mendoza

Thousands of people are relying on illegal smugglers' routes across the Tachira River to traverse the Venezuela-Colombia border, which was closed late last month amid a row over humanitarian aid.

Less than two weeks ago, the Simon Bolivar International Bridge was jam-packed with people visiting Cucuta from the Venezuelan border city of San Antonio del Tachira to purchase basic supplies, receive medical treatment, work or study.