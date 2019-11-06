In the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, 2 1/2 hours by road from Monterrey with altars and cactus dotted all along the way, is La Soledad, a ranch repurposed to grow potatoes and which is helping to develop an Agriculture 4.0 model for Latin America.
"Over the past 15 years we have dedicated ourselves to breaking paradigms," Efe was told by its owner, Francisco Chapa, in reference to the date that his AgroJaba company signed a contract with food and drink giant PepsiCo to supply it with potatoes, but also to "learn to unlearn" what he knew about agriculture.