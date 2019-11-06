An employee works on the potato-classification process at a PepsiCo production plant in Mexico on Oct. 25, 2019; the root vegetables come from La Soledad ranch, whose owner Francisco Chapa also runs the AgroJaba company, which signed a contract with the food and drink giant to supply it with potatoes. EFE-EPA/Nora Quintanilla

Photo taken on Oct. 14, 2019, of the potato-classification process at a PepsiCo production plant in Mexico; the root vegetables come from La Soledad ranch, whose owner Francisco Chapa also runs the AgroJaba company, which signed a contract with the food and drink giant to supply it with potatoes. EFE-EPA/Nora Quintanilla

Farmworkers collect potatoes on Oct. 14, 2019, on La Soledad ranch in Mexico's Nuevo Leon state, whose owner Francisco Chapa also runs the AgroJaba company, which signed a contract with food and drink giant PepsiCo to supply it with potatoes. EFE-EPA/Nora Quintanilla

A farmworker collects potatoes on Oct. 14, 2019, on La Soledad ranch in Mexico's Nuevo Leon state, whose owner Francisco Chapa also runs the AgroJaba company, which signed a contract with food and drink giant PepsiCo to supply it with potatoes. EFE-EPA/Nora Quintanilla

In the Mexican state of Nuevo Leon, 2 1/2 hours by road from Monterrey with altars and cactus dotted all along the way, is La Soledad, a ranch repurposed to grow potatoes and which is helping to develop an Agriculture 4.0 model for Latin America.

"Over the past 15 years we have dedicated ourselves to breaking paradigms," Efe was told by its owner, Francisco Chapa, in reference to the date that his AgroJaba company signed a contract with food and drink giant PepsiCo to supply it with potatoes, but also to "learn to unlearn" what he knew about agriculture.