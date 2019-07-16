A Kyrgyz berkutchi (eagle hunter) launches a bird at a traditional festival in Ton village near Issyk-Kul lake, Kyrgyzstan, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

A Kyrgyz horseman wearing national attire shoots a bow and arrow during a traditional festival in Ton village near Issyk-Kul lake, Kyrgyzstan, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

A Kyrgyz berkutchi (eagle hunter) on horseback launches a bird at a traditional festival in Ton village near Issyk-Kul lake, Kyrgyzstan, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kyrgyz young women stand on a swing during a traditional festival in Ton village near Issyk-Kul lake, Kyrgyzstan, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

A young Kyrgyz woman on horseback participates in the national game 'kyz kumai' (in which a young man must catch and kiss a young woman) during a traditional festival in Ton village near Issyk-Kul lake, Kyrgyzstan, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Two young Kyrgyz men perform 'Oodarysh' (horse mounted wrestling) during a traditional festival in Ton village near Issyk-Kul lake, Kyrgyzstan, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Kyrgyz young people wearing national attire shoot bow and arrow during a traditional festival in Ton village near Issyk-Kul lake, Kyrgyzstan, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

Hunters perform during the opening ceremony of a traditional festival in Ton village near Issyk-Kul lake, Kyrgyzstan, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO

A Kyrgyz family rides a cart during a traditional festival in Ton village near Issyk-Kul lake, Kyrgyzstan, 15 July 2019. EFE/EPA/IGOR KOVALENKO