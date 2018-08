Photograph provided by SERNANP, the agency that administers Peru's protected natural areas, showing the orchid discovered at Tingo Maria National Park in Tingo Maria, Peru, Aug 14, 2018. EPA- EFE/SERNANP

The agency that administers Peru's protected natural areas on Tuesday announced the discovery of a new type of orchid found in a park in the Andean nation's central jungle.

SERNANP said that the orchid was named Andinia tingomariana by the Department of Organismal Biology and Ecology, at Colorado College in the United States "in honor of the Tingo Maria National Park, where it was first found."