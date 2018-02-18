A person tries to touch the tail of the traditional Chinese dragon for good luck during a parade in Capon Street, in Chinatown of Lima, Peru, Feb. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/Eduardo Cavero

Peru, the Latin American country with the second largest Chinese community after Brazil, continued on Saturday Chinese New Year celebrations with music, food and colorful parades through the streets of Lima as revelers welcomed the year of the dog.

The center of the party was on Capón Street, the heart of the Chinese district of the Peruvian capital, where dragons and lions of different colors paraded, visiting the different businesses run by Chinese to bring them prosperity in this year 4716 of the Chinese calendar.