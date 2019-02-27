Peru's cuisine, renowned for being exquisitely diverse, fresh and punchy with its flavors, has championed ceviche — fresh raw fish cured in lime juice, onions, salt and yellow chili peppers— from a catalog of some 3,000 national dishes in its bid to secure intangible world cultural heritage status from Unesco after a failed attempt in 2010.
Following a drawn-out process involving experts and representatives across several sectors, Peru decided to submit the tangy dish that uses the freshest of fish as its main ingredient in a bid to secure the prestigious status.