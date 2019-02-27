Peruvian ceviche, a tangy dish of fresh raw fish cured in lime juice, salt and yellow chili peppers, often served with sweet potato, corn on the cob, "zarandaja," (a type of pulse) and yuca (a starchy tuberous root from the tropics) Feb. 27, 2019. EFE FILE

Peru's cuisine, renowned for being exquisitely diverse, fresh and punchy with its flavors, has championed ceviche — fresh raw fish cured in lime juice, onions, salt and yellow chili peppers— from a catalog of some 3,000 national dishes in its bid to secure intangible world cultural heritage status from Unesco after a failed attempt in 2010.

Following a drawn-out process involving experts and representatives across several sectors, Peru decided to submit the tangy dish that uses the freshest of fish as its main ingredient in a bid to secure the prestigious status.