Handout picture provided by the Peruvian Ministry of Culture showing the discovery of a perfectly preserved wooden sculpture in the archaeological center of Chan Chan, considered the largest mud city in the Americas, located in northern Peru, 28 June 2022.

A perfectly preserved wooden figure has been found in northern Peru’s archaeological site of Chan Chan, the largest mud-brick city in the Americas, the Ministry of Culture reported Tuesday.

The researchers of the excavation work in the third stage of the "Recovery of the Huaca Takaynamo of the Chan Chan Archaeological Complex" project, pointed out that the object measures 46 centimeters long and 16 centimeters high and represents a human figure with a trapezoid-shaped hat decorated with seven vertical stripes of alternating light and dark colors.