Photo from November 2018 of former Peruvian President Alan Garcia, who shot himself in the head this Wednesday as police arrived at his home to arrest him for allegedly taking bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias/File

Police guard the vehicle that was to take away the body of former Peruvian President Alan Garcia on April 17, 2019, from Casimiro Ulloa Hospital in Lima where he died; he had shot himself in the head this Wednesday as police arrived at his home to arrest him for allegedly taking bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht. EFE-EPA/Ernesto Arias

The death Wednesday of former President Alan Garcia after he shot himself in the head as police arrived at his home to arrest him for allegedly taking bribes from Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht has left Peruvian society in shock, especially the political party he still led.

The 69-year-old Garcia, who governed Peru from 1985 to 1990 and again from 2006 to 2011, died on the operating table at Lima's Casimiro Ulloa Hospital.