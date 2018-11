Peru can contribute to the fight against climate change if the Andean nation can halt the annual loss of roughly 165,000 hectares (637 sq.mi.) of woodland to deforestation, a Spanish expert in environmental economics said here Monday.

"One of the ways to stop climate change is to use the planet's natural capacities to capture greenhouse gases, such as forests. If Peru manages to stop deforestation, it can be a key country at the global level," University of Vigo professor Xavier Labandeira said.