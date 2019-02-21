A simple yet innovative biscuit enriched with iron has been proposed by a university student as a solution to chronic childhood anemia across Peru, where four in 10 children go on to suffer lifelong consequences of low-iron intake.
Nutri Hierro is the name given to this "anti-anemia biscuit" by its developer, Julio Garay, a 25-year-old agro-industrial engineer for the Southern Andean region of Ayacucho, where nearly half of the children under three suffer irreversible longterm physical damage to their cognitive development due to anemia.