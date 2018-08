Peruvian actor Richard Torres (R) takes part in a ceremony for his 'marriage' to a tree before dozens of onlookers and members of the media in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 19 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Peruvian actor Richard Torres (C) celebrates his 'marriage' to a tree before dozens of onlookers and members of the media in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 19 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Peruvian actor Richard Torres celebrates his 'marriage' to a tree before dozens of onlookers and members of the media in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 19 August 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Peruvian actor Richard Torres celebrates his 'marriage' to a tree before dozens of onlookers and members of the media in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, 19 August 2018. Torres 'married' a tree with the purpose of drawing attention to the felling of trees in the world. In the curious ceremony, which attracted dozens of people in the Colon park of Santo Domingo, Torres placed a ring on the tree and told a 'judge' that he 'accepted' the marriage. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

Peruvian actor Richard Torres on Sunday "married" a tree in the Dominican Republic capital's Ciudad Colonial neighborhood, with the aim of drawing attention to the indiscriminate felling of forests.

In the curious ceremony which attracted dozens of people in the Columbus Park, a few meters away from the Cathedral of Santo Domingo, Torres placed a ring on the tree and told a person who acted as a judge that he accepted the marriage.