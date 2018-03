A helicopter trails the Peruvian flag (above) and the ensign of Peru's air force during an air show on Sunday, March 18, in Lima. EFE-EPA/STR

A Peruvian air force transport plane makes a pass over the coast during an air show on Sunday, March 18, in Lima. EFE-EPA/Stringer

Peruvian air force jets perform maneuvers during an air show on Sunday, March 18 in Lima. EFE-EPA/Stringer

A Peruvian air force helicopter dips low during an airshow on Lima's Costa Verde beach on Sunday, March 18. EFE-EPA/Stringer

Lima, Mar 19 (efe-epa)- Peru's air force displayed its entire range of aircraft in an exhibition over Lima during the first Costa Verde Aero Sports Festival.

The airplanes flew low along Lima's coastline and over the districts of Chorrillos, Barranco, Miraflores, San Isidro, Magdalena del Mar and San Miguel while thousands looked on.