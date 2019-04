A photo taken on March 29, 2019, of Fredy Ortiz, vocalist of the rock and blues band Uchpa, during a sound test prior to a concert at La Noche, a music venue in Lima. Uchpa is a pioneer in Peru in singing in Quecha and incorporating Andean musical genres such as Huayno into their sound. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A photo taken on Feb. 19, 2019, of 18-year-old Renata Flores, a young singer from the Ayacucho region who became famous in Peru at the age of just 14 with her Quechua-language covers of songs by Alicia Keys and Michael Jackson. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

A photo taken on March 29, 2019, of Fredy Ortiz, vocalist of the rock and blues band Uchpa, during a sound test prior to a concert at La Noche, a music venue in Lima. Uchpa is a pioneer in Peru in singing in Quecha and incorporating Andean musical genres such as Huayno into their sound. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Peruvian recording artists in a variety of modern musical genres - from rock, pop and blues to hip-hop and trap - are making a cultural statement by composing songs with lyrics in Quechua, the most widely spoken indigenous language in the Americas.

These creative endeavors are partly aimed at encouraging the use of a language that is often avoided in the Andean nation due to fear of discrimination.