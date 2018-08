Photograph provided Aug 1 showing a large silver pelican on display at the show "Silver of the Andes" at the MALI museum in Lima, Peru, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photograph provided Aug 1 showing a large incense burner on display at the show "Silver of the Andes" at the MALI museum in Lima, Peru, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

Photograph provided Aug 1 showing an assortment of items on display at the show "Silver of the Andes" at the MALI museum in Lima, Peru, Jul 31, 2018. EPA-EFE/Ernesto Arias

An exposition showcasing an invaluable collection of more than 350 silver pieces looks back at five centuries of Andean silverwork, featuring everything from ancient pre-Inca ceremonial items to crafts by 20th century Indian artisans.

The exhibition, titled "Plata de los Andes" (Silver of the Andes), will be open until Oct. 28 at the Lima Museum of Art (MALI) and is the largest of its kind, curator Ricardo Kusunoki - who, along with historian Eduardo Wuffarden, put together the show - told EFE.