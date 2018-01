A huge crowd awaits the arrival of Pope Francis before he celebrates Mass at Huancacho beach in Trujillo, northern Peru, on Jan. 20, 2018. The pontiff is on a three-day visit to the South American country. EPA-EFE/Hans Lazaro

Pope Francis arrived Saturday morning in the northern Peruvian city of Trujillo, where he was received with a performance of a traditional, courtship dance known as "La Marinera Norteña" on the second day of his pastoral visit to that Andean nation.

The pontiff arrived by plane from Lima for his one-day visit, landing at 8.48 am at Carlos Martinez de Pinillo airport, which serves Trujillo, Peru's third largest city, and the beach community of Huanchaco.