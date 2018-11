This fine example of a poodle, seen at a styling center in Mexico City on Nov. 24, 2018, is one of the breeds picked by many Mexicans, whose increasing individualism is said to partly explain the continued growth of the pet market in recent years, with many people preferring to deal with a dog or cat than with other people. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

These tzitshu canines, seen at a styling center in Mexico City on Nov. 24, 2018, are one of the breeds picked by many Mexicans, whose increasing individualism is said to partly explain the continued growth of the pet market in recent years, with many people preferring to deal with a dog or cat than with other people. EFE-EPA/Mario Guzman

Mexicans' increasing individualism partly explains the continued growth of the pet market in recent years, with many people preferring to deal with a dog or cat than with other people.

"Preferring a pet to a person is a very logical contact choice in a post-modern society that would rather avoid overwhelming or troubling relationships. Having a pet becomes a form of entertainment with no great responsibilities," psychologist Ricardo Trujillo told EFE.