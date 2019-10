Marcelo Brozovic of Croatia (L) in action against Adam Szalai (2R) and David Holnam of Hungary during a Euro 2020 qualifying Group E soccer match in Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes HUNGARY OUT

Josip Brekalo of Croatia (C) in action against Mihaly Korhut of Hungary (R) during a Euro 2010 qualifying Group E soccer match in Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE/Tibor Illyes HUNGARY OUT

Croatia's soccer players celebrate their victory in a Euro 2020 qualifying Group E match between Croatia and Hungary at Poljud Stadium in Split, Croatia, 10 October 2019. EPA-EFE/ANTONIO BAT

Split, Croatia, Oct 10 (efe-epa)- Croatia defeated Hungary 3-0 in Euro 2020 qualifying here Thursday thanks to a brace by Bruno Petkovic, getting revenge for a loss in Budapest in March.

With the victory, the Croats (13 points) increased their lead over Slovakia in Group E to three points, while Hungary remain in third place with nine points.