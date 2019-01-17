A woman holds her rabbit as she waits for the traditional animal blessing on ocassion of Saint Anthony of Abbot day in Zaragoza, Spain, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER CEBOLLADA

A Yorkshire terrier sniffs at a holy water sprikler during Saint Anthony of Abbot celebrations in Saint Anthony of Abbot church in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/JAVIER LIZON

Animals are seen in St. Peter's Square during the pet blessing day, which marks Saint Anthony's Day, at the Vatican, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Italian 'butteri' cowboys are seen in St. Peter's Square as they attend the pet blessing day, which marks Saint Anthony's Day, at the Vatican, Jan. 17, 2019. EPA-EFE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

Pets around the world out in droves for blessing on St Anthony Abbot's day

Countless pets that provide company and comfort to Catholics throughout the world on Thursday received a blessing to mark St Anthony Abbot's day, which celebrates the patron saint and protector of animals, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalists on Thursday.

Every year on Jan. 17, an open-air stable is built in the Piazza Pio XII opposite St Peter's Square in the Vatican to accommodate the throngs of animals and their owners who bring their critters to get blessed by the Archpriest of St Peter's Basilica.