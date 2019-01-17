Countless pets that provide company and comfort to Catholics throughout the world on Thursday received a blessing to mark St Anthony Abbot's day, which celebrates the patron saint and protector of animals, as documented by an epa-efe photojournalists on Thursday.
Every year on Jan. 17, an open-air stable is built in the Piazza Pio XII opposite St Peter's Square in the Vatican to accommodate the throngs of animals and their owners who bring their critters to get blessed by the Archpriest of St Peter's Basilica.