Members of the LGBT community pose for pictures during a rally for marriage equality in Manila, Philippines, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Members of the LGBT community light candles during a rally for marriage equality in Manila, Philippines, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A member of the LGBT community carries a rainbow flag during a rally for marriage equality in Manila, Philippines, 19 June 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Members and supporters of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community in the Philippines gathered outside the country's Supreme Court Tuesday as it heard arguments for marriage equality, as reported by an epa-efe photojournalist.

The country's top judges were for the first time hearing oral arguments for the legalization of same-sex marriage, which, according to local media, came three years after a Filipino gays rights activist filed a petition, buoyed by a ruling in favor of marriage equality in the United States.