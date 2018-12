The new Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines jubilates after being crowned during the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations will participate in the 67th Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The new Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (L) of the Philippines reacts after being announced as the winner, next to runner-up Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green (R) during the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations will participate in the 67th Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The new Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (L) of the Philippines reacts after being announced as the winner, next to runner-up Miss South Africa Tamaryn Green (R) during the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations will participate in the 67th Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The new Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines jubilates after being crowned during the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations will participate in the 67th Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

The new Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray (L) of the Philippines jubilates as she is crowned by Miss Universe 2017 Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters (R) of South Africa during the Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 December 2018. Women representing 94 nations will participate in the 67th Miss Universe 2018 beauty pageant in Bangkok. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT EDITORIAL USE ONLY

Catriona Gray from the Philippines was crowned as Miss Universe 2018 on Monday at a gala held in Bangkok, becoming the fourth participant from her country to win a crown in this beauty contest.

Gray was crowned by her predecessor, South African Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, while South African Tamaryn Green and Venezuelan Sthefany Gutierrez escorted her as first and second maid of honor respectively.