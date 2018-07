Participants help each other climb over an obstacle during the Tough Mudder event in Alabang, south of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

A participant's face is covered in mud during the Tough Mudder event in Alabang, south of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Participants crawl through mud under barbed wire during the Tough Mudder event in Alabang, south of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Participants help each other through an obstacle during the Tough Mudder event in Alabang, south of Manila, Philippines, Jul. 21, 2018. EFE-EPA/MARK R. CRISTINO

Adventurous Filipinos took on mud and obstacles in Asia's first Tough Mudder endurance race on Saturday.

The event, in which competitors navigate an obstacle course over various distances, is popular around the world for its physical and mental challenges, and for its camaraderie through group participation needed to successfully negotiate the track.