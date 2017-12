A man carries coal as rows of 'Lechon' are roasted on Christmas Eve in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

Pigs are prepared to be roasted on Christmas Eve in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

A man walks along pigs that are prepared to be roasted on Christmas Eve in Quezon City, northeast of Manila, Philippines, Dec. 24, 2017. EPA-EFE/MARK R. CRISTINO

While most Americans tuck into their roast turkey dinners for Christmas, people in the Philippines Monday sought out roasted pig on a spit, or lechon as it is known in Spanish and Tagalog.

One of the most popular areas to buy or eat lechon near the capital is the La Loma district of Quezon City, northeast of Manila, where there are numerous restaurants and shops serving the whole roasted pigs.