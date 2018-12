Filipinos purchase fireworks from a duly registered stall ahead of New Years Eve in Bocaue town, Bulacan, Philippines, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde (C) views illegal firecrackers presented by local police officers after inspecting duly registered stalls selling fireworks in Bocaue town, Bulacan, Philippines, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde (C) inspects one of several duly registered stalls selling fireworks in Bocaue town, Bulacan, Philippines, Dec. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The Philippines' police chief on Friday inspected registered stalls for illegal firecrackers in Bulcan province as the country cracks down on hazardous pyrotechnics ahead of New Year celebrations.

In Bocaue town, National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde inspected vendors and viewed illegal fireworks - with names such as "Goodbye Philippines" and "Goodbye Bading" - that had been collected by local police, an epa-efe reporter said.