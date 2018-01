A view of erupting Mayon Volcano is seen in the town of Camalig, Albay province, Philippines, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/LINUS ESCANDOR II

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology agency on Monday raised the alert level for Mayon volcano amid fears of a bigger eruption over the next few hours or days.

A 10-kilometer high ash column was visible from the areas surrounding the volcano, located about 250 kilometers southeast of Manila.