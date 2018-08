Jacqueline Flores, 47, seen here with parents Rafaela Cesareti and Raul Flores during an interview with EFE on Aug. 3, 2018, was one of the passengers on the Aeromexico Embraer 190 that crashed in Mexico just after take-off with 103 people aboard, all of whom survived. EFE-EPA/Fermin Soto

Jacqueline Flores, 47, seen here with parents Rafaela Cesareti and Raul Flores during an interview with EFE on Aug. 3, 2018, was one of the passengers on the Aeromexico Embraer 190 that crashed in Mexico just after take-off with 103 people aboard, all of whom survived. EFE-EPA/Fermin Soto

Jacqueline Flores stayed on the phone with her parents and siblings up to the last few seconds before her plane took off, but minutes later she spoke to them again to say the plane had crashed.

Before taking off Tuesday from this northern Mexican city, pilot Galvan Mayran warned passengers of the bad weather ahead and revved up the motors to speed down the runway, she said.