Photographer Eduardo Feldman tells EFE in an interview on Sept. 11, 2018, that his "Nameless Heroes" photo series pays tribute to volunteers who helped out all they could following Mexico's devastating earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017. EFE-EPA/Sashenka Gutierrez

The man who took rescue teams a pot of rice and those who donated tools to search through the rubble are among the "Nameless Heroes" of the photo series by Eduardo Feldman that pays tribute to volunteers who helped out all they could following Mexico's devastating earthquake of Sept. 19, 2017.

"There are those who stayed home looking at Facebook and others who decided to go out and help. I'm with the latter, people who said 'I don't know what use I can be, but if I stay home I'll be no use at all," the photographer said in an interview with EFE.