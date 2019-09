A member of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) stands guard in front of the Chairman Mao portrait on the south gate of the Forbidden City, next to the Tiananmen Square, in Beijing, China, 16 May 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

People watch a video showing 'Tank Man' (also known as the unknown protester) standing in front of a column of tanks in Tiananmen Square in 1989, part of the commemorations of the 30th anniversary of the 1989 Tiananmen Massacre, in Taipei, Taiwan, 04 June 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/RITCHIE B. TONGO

American photojournalist Charlie Cole, who won a World Press Photo Award for his iconic "Tank Man" of Tiananmen Square image in 1989, passed away last week on the Indonesian island of Bali at the age of 64, his family said.

Cole's sister Susan announced her brother's passing on Tuesday in an email sent to some of his friends that was made available to EFE on Friday.