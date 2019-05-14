Prize-winning photographer Gervasio Sanchez, seen here in an interview with EFE on May 13, 2019, says the true stories of armed conflicts take place in the post-war period, but that phase doesn't interest photographers or journalists, who quickly leave the scenes of carnage when the fighting is over. EFE-EPA/Rodrigo Sura

"A post-war period doesn't interest journalists - when the war is over, everyone takes off. I, on the other hand, stay and keep working. I've had it with journalists and photographers who think what's most important about an armed conflict is their involvement in it and what it means to their work," Sanchez said.