File image of acclaimed British photographer Martin Parr's in Barcelona, May 29, 2012. Parr's traveling exhibition "Life's a Beach" opened to the public on Tuesday Feb 13, 2018 at the International Photography Festival Latitudes 21 in Spain's southwestern coastal town of Huelva. EPA-EFE(FILE) /Toni Albir

File image of acclaimed British photographer Martin Parr's in Barcelona, May 29, 2012. Parr's traveling exhibition "Life's a Beach" opened to the public on Tuesday Feb 13, 2018 at the International Photography Festival Latitudes 21 in Spain's southwestern coastal town of Huelva. EPA-EFE(FILE) /Toni Albir

Acclaimed British photographer Martin Parr's traveling exhibition "Life's a Beach" opened to the public on Tuesday at the International Photography Festival Latitudes 21 in Spain's southwestern coastal town of Huelva.

The exhibition was inaugurated late Monday by Parr and Magnum representative Emmanuelle Hascoet, and condenses the photographer's unique mastery by conjuring a vision of the contemporary world depicting globalized tourism practices.