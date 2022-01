Specialists in the assembly of artistic works from the Training Center of the Spanish Cooperation of Cartagena de Indias adjust the last details of the exhibition "Hijas del agua" ("Daughters of the water") about the Colombian indigenous communities, by the photographer Ruven Afanador and the artist Ana Gonzalez, in Cartagena, Colombia, 26 January 2022. EFE/ Ricardo Maldonado Rozo

A photography exhibition on Colombia's indigenous communities by Ruvén Afanador and artist Ana González will be shown in Cartagena from Thursday as part of Hay Festival 2022.

"Daughters of the Water," a tribute to the ancestral indigenous communities of Colombia, shows members of 26 ethnic groups that inhabit the country from the Caribbean department of La Guajira to the Amazon.